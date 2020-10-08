Taylor’s boyfriend recounts shooting during probe

(AP) – Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

In the hours after Taylor was killed in March, investigators questioned Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend.

He recounts the chaos of that night, saying how panicked he felt when people kicked in the door late at night and opened fire.

“I’m yelling help because she’s right here bleeding and nobody’s coming,” he told investigators in the early hours of March 13. “I’m just confused and scared and I feel the same right now.”

It wasn’t until later that he was told the intruders were police officers.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.”

He said much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week.

The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers’ body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.

Some items were redacted, blurred or withheld for privacy or legal reasons.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical tech studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times March 13 after being roused from sleep by police at her door.

The warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation in which her ex-boyfriend was a suspect, and no drugs were found at her home.

