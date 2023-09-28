AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s tax paying time in Augusta.

The Tax Commissioner’s office is now seeing a steady stream after tax bills were mailed out late last week.

Augusta commissioners approved the full rollback rate, but even with that, many are seeing an increase due to the massive re-evaluation of properties this year

However, the Richmond County School Board did not approve the full rollback rate, and that’s adding an extra burden on the tax bills.

“In general, the difference between what they are paying now versus if they had taken a roll back is about $63.60 cents per $100,000,” said Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson.

Johnson says October 5th is the deadline for property owners to pay their taxes and receive a one percent discount.

Richmond is the only county in the state to offer a discount for early payment.