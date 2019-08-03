Tax-free weekend almost over in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Time is running out for you to take advantage of tax free weekend in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina’s annual tax free holiday runs until Sunday, August 4. Sales tax is suspended on school supplies.

At the target in Aiken on Saturday, crews were replenishing the back to school section of the store.

“So taking advantage of tax free weekend, my advice would be to look at the Target app, use their cartwheel coupons, look in the ads for additional store coupons and they can layer all of those things,” Sparkle Williams told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

For a full list of what items are sales-tax-free, click or tap here.