AUGUTSA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who goes by the name of “Tattoo Derrick” for questioning in a motorcycle theft.

The theft occurred on the 2300 block of Old Louisville Road on July 20th. “Tattoo Derrick” hangs out in the Old Louisville Road area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1038.