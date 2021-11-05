Tastykake amends Cupcake recall to include Krimpets distributed throughout the US

Shortly after Flower Foods Inc. issued a recall of its Tastykake Cupcakes over the possible presence of metal fragments, the company amended the announcement to include its Krimpets products, as well. (FDA/WKBN)

(WKBN) – Flower Foods Inc., the parent company of the Tastykake brand, has expanded its multi-state Tastykake Cupcake recall to include Krimpets sold throughout the country.

The FDA shared the amended announcement on Thursday, which announced that six types of Krimpets products were also being recalled due to the “potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” The announcement came shortly after Flower Foods Inc. initially recalled three multi-packs of Cupcakes for the same reason.

Flower Foods, Inc. said the Tastykake Cupcakes were sold in states including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C. The recalled Krimpets were sold to retail customers throughout the U.S.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, but customers are being urged not to consume any of the recalled items.

All recalled products, including the amended products, are listed in the table below. Customers can find the UPC codes and “enjoy by” dates on the top, sides, or bottom of the packaging.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # ENJOY BY

DATE Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes 12.75 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00219-3 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25oz (6-2ct) 0-25600-00223-0 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 21 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25oz (6-2ct)*





*Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00230-8





0-25600-00230-8

0-25600-00004-5 DEC. 14

DEC. 18

DEC. 25

DEC. 18

DEC. 18 Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct)





* Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets

2oz (2ct)e (Innr packages sold individually) 0-25600-00227-8







0-25600-00083-0 NOV. 24

DEC. 01





NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets

14.25 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00355-8 NOV. 20

NOV. 24

NOV. 27 Tastykake Jelly Krimpets

12 oz. (6-2ct) 0-25600-00228-5 NOV. 22

NOV. 25

NOV. 29 Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack)

24 oz. (12-2ct) 0-25600-00396-1 NOV. 24

DEC. 01 Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets

3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00002-1 NOV. 27

DEC. 01

DEC. 08 Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets

3 oz. (3ct) 0-25600-00025-0 NOV. 25

The affected products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Customers with questions may call Flowers Foods’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.