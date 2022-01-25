Chemical leak near mile marker 181 on I-20 EB

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are headed to the scene of a tanker truck leak at the rest area near mile marker 181 on I-20 EB.

The chemical leaking from the tanker truck is Ferrous Chloride.

The tanker truck is pulled off to a back spot off the interstate and not affecting traffic on I-20. The rest area is still open.

Columbia County Hazmat is on scene and is working to keep the liquid from running into the creek nearby.

It is Phosphoric Acid, Zinc Chloride Solution which is the same as Ferrous Chloride.

