AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Many people are showing up and showing out for this year’s 13th Annual Pride Festival at our Parade down Broad Street.

There’s live music along Broad Street, a parade, food vendors, and more.

Tameko Star was the headliner for the event. She spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about her career and plans for the event.

Pictures via: Lonzo Smith