Taliaferro County, Ga. (WJBF) – School leaders in Taliaferro County have made the decision to transition to virtual learning as COVID cases rise across the country and locally.

Superintendent, Allen Fort, shared a message on Facebook about the change:

At this time, students are scheduled to resume in-person learning Wednesday, August 18th.

