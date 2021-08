TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Taliaferro County Schools has announced how schools will be conducted for the next three weeks.

School leaders say they will return in an A-B hybrid setting for 3 weeks from August 30 through September 17.

The week of September 20 will be kept as Intercession week and the two weeks of Fall Break will remain as Sept 27 thru Oct 8.

Full school will start back on October 11.