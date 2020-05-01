Taco Bell sells at-home taco bar kits

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make your taco Tuesdays a party!

Starting today, the fast food chain says it will begin selling at home taco bar kits.

The taco bars will come with enough food to feed a group of 6.

It includes 8 flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells and 6 ounces of tortilla chips.

Plus no taco bar would be complete without the seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and hot sauce packets.

The entire package costs $25.

The taco bar is available for delivery or you can pick them up at some Taco Bell drive-thrus.

Taco Bell says it wanted to have the kits out in time for Cinco de Mayo, which is next Tuesday.