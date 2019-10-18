Tackling mental health challenges focus of new University System of GA task force

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Tackling mental health challenges at Georgia colleges takes priority for the University System of Georgia.

The USG Chancellor, Steve Wrigley, appointed a Mental Health Task Force to take a deeper look into mental health challenges and struggles on college campuses statewide. The group will be co-chaired by Albany State University President, Marion Fedrick and Valdosta State University President Richard Carvajal with representatives from other state universities, state agencies, mental health organizations and the medical field.

Chancellor Wrigley said in a news release, “In a recent survey by the American Council on Education, 80% of the 1,700 college and university presidents participating said mental health is now a greater priority on campus than it was just three years ago.”

The members of the task force have been assigned to understand the scope of the issues and to review programs, policies and best practices within the University System of Georgia as well as campuses around the country. Below is the member list of the task force, including Augusta University’s Dr. Robert Dollinger, M.D., Director of Student Health Services at AU.