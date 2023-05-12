AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tabernacle Baptist Church is hosting a mental health fair.

Tabernacle Baptist Church presents “Kingdom Living Mental Health and Wellness Fair.”

The fair takes place Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 A.M. at the Family Life Center at 1230 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta, Georgia.

Organizers say the fair will include counseling screenings, community resources, mental health care vendors, door prizes, youth breakout sessions, guest speakers and panelists, and free refreshments.

The health and wellness fair is being hosted by our very own, Dee Griffin.

For more information, you can call (706) 724-1230 or to register, visit tbcaugusta.org.

Organizers add that children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.