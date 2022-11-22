AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Tuesday, T.W. Josey’s Class of 1994 hosts its 12th Annual Feed the Community Event.

This started as a way to help the less fortunate and evolved into something more. 12 years ago, Shonta Bradley and some of her former classmates decided to do something to give back to the community.

They organized a Feed the Community Thanksgiving meal for the homeless and families who couldn’t afford a holiday meal. Soon, it became an event for the whole community, with people stopping by on their lunch break to eat and enjoy time with one another.

The event is funded through donations from alumni and the community.

Volunteers make plates at Josey’s Feed the Community event.

It’s a lot of work to prepare this meal every year for what Bradley said is thousands of people. It takes dozens of volunteers that include alumni, school staff, and even students to cook and serve the food every year.

“It really is a lot, but it is so worthwhile at the end to see the faces of the people. The feeling is just, you know, it’s speechless because it’s so rewarding to see the impact we’re making on the community,” said Bradley. “And I’m just so humbled that I’m the vessel to be able to follow the vision that God gave me.”

She said it means everything to her to be able to do this for her community.

“It’s very overwhelming. Because, I mean, I think we need more love in the community. It gives us the opportunity, and Lord I wish I could do it more often, but it gives us the opportunity to have smiles, to just show love. To hug some people. Just show them what the mission is, just to spread love.”

T.W. Josey’s Feed the Community Event will take place today in the school’s cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.