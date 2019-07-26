T-Mobile and Sprint could Merge to Form the 3rd Largest Wireless Carrier in the Country

(CNN) – The Justice Department has given its blessing to a mega-merger between T-mobile and Sprint.

The nation’s third and fourth largest wireless carriers reached a deal with the DOJ that will cost them about nine million subscribers.

The companies agreed to spin-off sprint’s prepaid wireless business to Dish.

The satellite company will pay $1.4 billion dollars for those subscribers — which includes Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile customers.

Dish will also pay $3.6 billion dollars for some of Sprint’s wireless airwaves.

The merger still must win approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have also filed a lawsuit to block it.

If the deal goes through, the new company will become the third largest wireless provider behind Verizon and AT&T with about 92-million subscribers.