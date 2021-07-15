Sylvania man faces federal prison for distributing child pornography

STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Screven County man was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to distributing child pornography.

For the latest headlines, weather and breaking news delivered to you, sign up for our NEWSLETTER

34-year-old Daniel Boulineau of Sylvania, Georgia has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography. Boulineau will also have to pay restitution the the victims, register as a sex offender and serve 25 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue predators who prey upon vulnerable children. Daniel Boulineau’s incarceration will hold him accountable and protect other vulnerable citizens from this predator,” said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court documents, in early August 2020, Boulineau admitted to electronically distributing pictures and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the online activity that led to Boulineau arrest on September 1, 2020. He used a messaging service to share the videos and photos of child exploitation with an undercover investigator.

Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said, “This sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on children in our communities and bring them to justice. The trauma suffered by a child who is sexually abused is deplorable and even more so every time images of that abuse are distributed and viewed.”

This case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.