Sylvania man admits distributing child pornography

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – A Screven County man faces a minimum of five years in federal prison after admitting that he distributed child pornography.

34-year old Daniel Boulineau pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography.

In early August 2020, Boulineau admitted that he electronically distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

An investigation by the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force into online activity led to Boulineau’s arrest on Sept. 1, 2020.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a statutory maximum of up to 20 years, along with substantial financial penalties, registration as a sex offender, and a period of supervised release following incarceration.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.