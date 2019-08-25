Swing Benefit Concert coming to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Looking to hear outstanding live music for a great cause that won’t break the bank?

CSRA All-Stars Swing Music Benefit Concert on Friday, September 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd is just for you.

Proceeds will go to the Augusta University Jazz Studies Program. Featuring members of the Augusta Big Band Aggregate, current AU students and alumni, and other surprise guests will be in attendance.

The event also features a silent auction with goods from local artists and merchants.

Patricia Childs stopped by #GoodMorningAugustaWeekends to chat with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.

Tickets are on sale NOW for $15-$20. Get yours online, here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/csra-all-stars-swing-benefit-concert-tickets-67251971457