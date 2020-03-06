Swainsboro takes home first state title in 21 years

The Swainsboro Tigers won their first boys basketball state championship in 21 years, beating Therell 69-65 on Thursday night at the Macon Centerplex.

The Tigers finish the season 30-2 with their win over the defending Georgia High School Association 2A state champions.

Swainsboro led by six heading into halftime, but the two teams entered the fourth quarter in a tie game. Therell briefly held a two-point lead in the final frame, but a three-point play from A.J. Kingsbury gave Swainsboro a lead they never gave up from there.

“It’s so big for this town and this community,” said Swainsboro head coach Brice Hobbs.

“These fans waited a long time…for this title,” he added. “You just gotta believe that you can win. When you get down you can’t quit, and these kids never quit,” he added.