Swainsboro Murder investigation underway on Modoc Road

SWAINSBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Officials in Swainsboro are investigating a murder.

According to the coroner, 53-year old Conney Faye Mercer-Webb was found dead on the 300 block of Modoc Road in Swainsboro about 7:15 Wednesday night.

She received multiple injuries to her body.

Mercer-Webb’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Ga., for an autopsy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they have been called in for assistance and have sent a crime scene processing unit to Swainsboro from the GBI’s Eastman Office.

According to the GBI, Swainsboro Police Department remains the lead agency in this case.

This is a developing story.