Swainsboro Fire Chief arrested for DUI following minor crash

SWAINSBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Swainsboro’s Fire Chief, Michael Strobridge, is facing charges after a crash on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:20 P.M. on Main Street and Advantage Lane.

Mr. Strobridge was traveling south on Advantage Lane and made a wide right turn onto Main Street. His vehicle struck another vehicle in the turning lane. The other vehicle was in the turning lane to make a left turn onto Advantage Lane.

Mr. Strobridge admitted that he had consumed two alcoholic beverages.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges including DUI, Open Container, and Improper Turn.

Strobridge is out of jail on $3700 bond.

According to the Swainsboro City Administrator, Chief Strobridge was off duty at the time of the incident.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Chief Strobridge for comment at the fire station but we were told he wasn’t in today.

The other party in the crash was not injured.