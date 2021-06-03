Suspicious situation under investigation in Richmond County

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On June 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the 1700 Block of Tobacco Rd on the report of a suspicious call.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a female who had injuries to her body.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her name and severance of her injuries are still unknow at the time.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are actively working this case. No further information is available at this time.

