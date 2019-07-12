Suspicious fire under investigation in Williston

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A fire is under investigation in Williston, South Carolina. The concern, it may be a result of arson.

“We got on the scene, we had heavy fire in the mid and rear bedroom and the front den area,” Williston Fire Chief Milton Widener told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The incident on Shad Road happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Multiple agencies including the Williston Fire Department responded to the blaze.

“We left the scene at 12:29 a.m.,” Chief Widener added.

The community is tight-lipped as far as what could have taken place. Shawn knocked on several doors without any results. But neighbors shared what could be a key piece of information with investigators during the incident.

“A vehicle had been seen by a neighbor that sped away and shortly,” Chief Widener recalled. “Just a few minutes later, the neighbor noticed the fire and called it in and when we got on the scene, we found that the back door had been kicked in,” he added.

State investigators are now investigating and was seen interviewing neighbors Friday afternoon. “SLED came in early this morning and they confirmed that accelerates have been used,” Chief Widener stated.

Shawn did reach out to SLED to learn more about the investigation, he hasn’t heard back yet.

Meanwhile, the homeowner who didn’t want to be on camera said that she was on the way back to Shad Road when a relative called about the fire. The home is a total loss due to the heat, fire and water damage.

If you have any information, contact your local authorities.