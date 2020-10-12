Suspicious death investigation underway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Breezy Hill Road after reports of a deceased person found.

When deputies arrived on scene around 10:20 Monday morning, they found an black man in a back room of the home, bleeding from an injury to his chest.

After Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim was pronounced deceased.

This suspicious death is being investigated by investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Information on the victim will be released by the Coroner, pending the notification of the next of kin.

This is an on-going investigation.

