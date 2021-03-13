Suspicious death investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, Ga (WJBF)– The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into a deceased person found on Holder Road in Batesburg.

On March 13, 2021, around 1:57 pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to 100 block of Holder Road.

When the responding deputies arrived on scene, the witness told them that they saw the deceased person laying in the tree line.

The victim’s name is still unknown, but the investigation is considered to be suspicious and is an on-going.

