WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspended Mayor or Waynesboro has pled guilty to several felony charges.

Greg Carswell entered that plea Tuesday in Bulloch County Superior Court to three of four charges levelled against him by authorities in that county.

While an Identity Fraud charge was dropped, Carswell pled guilty to Theft by Taking, Theft by Deception, and 2nd Degree Forgery, according to the Bulloch County Clerk’s Office of the Superior Court.

He will serve 10 years of probation and have to return more than $11,000 in restitution to his victims.

Carswell voluntarily turned himself into authorities in July 27, 2020, on outstanding warrants.

He was indicted in December 2020.

Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order March 28th, 2021, suspending Carswell from his elected office as mayor of Waynesboro.

No word if/when he’ll be reinstated as mayor.