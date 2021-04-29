Suspects wanted after several robberies at Aiken businesses

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting assistance in identifying the individuals in these photos.

On April 24th, the ADPS responded to two larcenies at both Aiken Dunkin Donuts locations.

As well as two strong armed robberies at the Subway on E. Pine Log Rd., and Palm Beach Tan on Silver Bluff Rd.







Both suspects are black males between the ages of 40-60 years old, driving silver Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact ADPS at 803-293-7863 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.