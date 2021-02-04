Suspects wanted after Columbia County bar fight

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating two men after an altercation at bar and grill.

The incident happened January 31st at the Rack and Grill locating on Commerce Drive in Martinez.

Authorities say the subject in the foreground threw a beer bottle at a customer and the subject behind him punched another person in the face.

They left in a dual cab, two-tone white Ford F150 with a silver toolbox in the bed.

If you recognize anyone in the picture, please contact the CCSO.