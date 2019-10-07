Suspects sought in deadly Aiken County shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened the evening of October 6th.

Around 10:10 pm, deputies respond to the 3100 block of Silver Bluff Road for a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 33-year-old, Willie Simmons Jr., just inside of the front door, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness told deputies that they woke up to the sounds of gunfire.

The witness reported that when he looked out the window, he saw a person standing next to a vehicle at the edge of the road shooting.

While on scene, the deputies began CPR after the victim became unresponsive.

First responders and Aiken County EMS responded to the scene to also help the victim.

Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.

Simmons’ autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Newberry, SC.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this horrific crime. Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are working together to find every detail in this investigation that would lead to an arrest”.

If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.