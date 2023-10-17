EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – More than one suspect is in custody after being found with a firearm on Evans High School campus.

According to a letter send to parents Tuesday afternoon, this incident happened during afternoon dismissal.

A school parking lot monitor alerted Columbia County School District Police that the suspects refused to leave the campus. Before eventually leaving the parking lot, the suspects reportedly started a fight.

After they attempted to flee the scene, School District Police stopped them in a neighboring parking lot. During the investigation, one suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm.

According to the school district, the suspects are facing several felony and misdemeanor charges. No direct threats against the school, staff, or students.