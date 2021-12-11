Suspect wounded by homeowner after break-in

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A suspect was wounded following a break-in in Augusta.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, December 11, at 1:26 a.m., in the 2800 block of Crosscreek Road.

When authorities arrived at the location, deputies learned two people entered the home, one person fled and the other person was confronted by the homeowner. The homeowner shot at the second person who then fled the scene.

The investigation is still continuing.

