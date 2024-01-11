AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- An arrest in an Aiken murder that happened Tuesday. Alexander Boone is charged with burglary and murder in the death of Swint “Porky” Bradberry.

In his home is where 78-year-old Swint “Porky” Bradberry was found dead due to blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a call at Bradberry’s residence.

“Mr. Bradberry was well thought of. Um, business owner, and respected in the community…,” Captain Martin Sawyer, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said.

Captain Martin Sawyer, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, tells me it was Bradberry’s friend who made that 9-1-1 call.

“We received a call for possible burglary, our officers arrived on scene investigating, what they thought, might be a burglary, and found a deceased person inside the house. SLED Crime Scene was called in, and they were called in because of the complexity of what we saw and the crime scene– they’re crime scene experts,” Cpt. Sawyer said.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Alexander Boone and has been charged with Burglary 1st degree and Murder.

“Where he was taken into custody, was the parking lot of Aiken Hospital,” Sawyer said. “He was taken to our headquarters, possibly to be interviewed and he’ll be taken to the jail,” Cpt. Sawyer said.

Warrants say Boone stole objects that belonged to Bradberry. Those warrants say Bradberry was hit in the head several times with some type of object.

“It don’t matter if you’re a prominent business man, a homeless person living on the street. It don’t matter who you are, we work your murder case as hard as we can until we can, either, get it cleared up or or we have no other leads to go on. So, for us, there’s no difference between him and a homeless guy on the street. For the general public, it probably is sometimes because he is prominent and it is such a shock to the system and all the friends he had….” Cpt. Sawyer said.

Law enforcement says they used every resource available to find answers.

“Because you can get so much more done by working with other agencies I mean you’re doubling or tripling your man power on these kinds of scenes. So, I think that is the primary reason this was solved so quick because just working together.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety asks, if you have any information on the incident, to please contact them at (803)-642-7620.