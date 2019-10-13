Suspect wanted in several Allendale shoplifting incidents now in custody

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A man wanted by the Allendale Police Department is now in custody.

Henry Tyrone Simmons, 48, of Allendale is charged with eight counts of shoplifting less than $2,000.

Authorities say on Friday, October 12, an Allendale Police officer spotted Simmons, on a bicycle, in the area of Gum and Walnut Street. We’re told the officer exited his patrol vehicle and after a short foot chase, and he was taken into custody.

Simmons has been transported to the Allendale County Jail.

The specific details surrounding the incidents that caused those charges weren’t released.

