RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man wanted for the shooting death of Johndrick Oliphant is now behind bars

29-year old James Marquis Leverett is accused of shooting Oliphant on January 28th. Oliphant’s body was found in the middle of the 4200 block of Stone Road with a gunshot wound.

The Richmond County Criminal Investigation Division Unit along with the United States Marshals are responsible for Levertt’s arrest.

Levertt remains in the Richmond County Jail.