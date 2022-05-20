AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A suspect has been identified and is wanted in an October 2021 shooting that left one person seriously injured.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Terry Anthony Taylor is wanted for Aggravated Assault in the ‘Bar on Broad’ incident.

They say the victim and another person were trying to break up a fight when Taylor pulled out a black gun and fired a single shot into the victim’s abdomen, then fled the scene.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the incident or of Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.