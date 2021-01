AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of having a gun on school grounds.

18-year old, Korbynn Jevon Jackson, is wanted for Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds in relation to an incident at Westside High School.

The unknown incident happened at 2:40 p.m., January 28th, 2021.

If you know where Jackson is or have any information on the incident in question, please contact the RCSO.