Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Aiken Walgreens

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Walgreen’s on Whiskey Road.

The armed robbery occurred July 16th just before 10:00 pm on the 2100 block of Whiskey Rd.

The suspect reportedly entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, it is believed the suspect entered the store earlier in the evening prior to the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7772 or submit a web tip at CrimeSC.com.