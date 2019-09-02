Suspect sought in Watkins Street stabbing

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a suspect in a recent stabbing.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Watkins Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday in reference to the stabbing.

The victim is listed as a 24-year-old man. Investigators say he was stabbed at least twice.

He was reportedly taken to AU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect and victim know each other. They’re currently looking into leads to locate him.

No description has been released.

