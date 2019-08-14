Suspect sought in Wagener armed robbery

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery.

The incident happened at Harry’s Convenience Store at 113 Main Street N. in Wagener.

Investigators say 46-year-old James Herman Hammond allegedly grabbed the clerk in a choke hold and threatened her with a knife, demanding money.

Hammond reportedly released her when another customer pulled into the parking lot, before fleeing the store.

He’s described as having gray/black facial hair, 5’6″ in height and weighing approximately 130lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and a black ball cap.

He is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Assault and Battery High & Aggravated, Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Crime and Larceny.

If you have any information please call 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372.