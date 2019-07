AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing charges in a recent home invasion incident.

49-year-old Dwaine Cornelius Oliver is wanted on charges of Home Invasion, Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

This is in connection with an incident that happened on June 26th on the 1100 block of King Street.

He is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080