Suspect sought in Audubon Circle shooting arrested in Texas

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted in the Audubon Circle shooting investigation was arrested in Texas.

26-year-old Jeremy Glenn Nobles of Warrenville, SC, was arrested Tuesday at 4:20 pm in Texas. Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Nobles was traveling in a car with another male.

Nobles was taken to the Harris County Jail where he will be held pending an extradition hearing.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained arrest warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Nobles was arrested for the death of 28-year-old Rebekah Clark on July 15th. Clark was shot in the head during a drive by shooting and was taken the hospital for treatment where she later died.

This investigation is ongoing. more information will be released once information becomes available.