Suspect sought in Audubon Circle murder in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to whereabouts of 26-year old Jeremy Glenn Nobles of Warrenville.

Nobles has been charged with Murder and Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime and should be considered as armed and dangerous.

This investigation began on July 15th when deputies responded to shots fired at 426 Audubon Circle.

Deputies found 28-year old Rebekah Clark with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Aiken County EMS took Ms. Clark to an area hospital for emergency treatment, where she later died.

If you know of Nobles’ whereabouts, contact he Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

