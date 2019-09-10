Suspect sought in Aiken Circle K robbery

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a suspect in a recent robbery.

The man pictured above is wanted in connection with the robbery of the Circle K at 2557 Wagener Road. That incident happened Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly went inside and demanded money, saying he was armed.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue knit cap.

He reportedly fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money and goods from the store.

If you have any information, please call 803-648-6811