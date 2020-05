WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Waynesboro.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the Pecan Grove Neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a young man was shot several times and taken to the hospital.

Sunday night, police were looking for a black convertible Camaro they believe was involved.

This is a developing story.