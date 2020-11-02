Suspect in New Orleans police shooting could have Augusta ties

NEW ORLEANS (WJBF/AP) — The suspected shooter that injured two New Orleans police officers has been booked into the New Orleans jail.

Donnell Hassell, 44, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of police.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that Officer Trevor Abney was struck by gunfire Friday by an individual, later identified as Hassell, traveling as a passenger in a pedicab. Abney was shot below the eye in the left cheek and the bullet lodged in his skull. Another officer who was in the patrol car with Abney had minor abrasions to an arm. His name was not released.

There could be a connection with Hassell in Augusta. We’ve reached out to authorities and we’re expecting their response Monday.