AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspect in a July murder has been apprehended in South Carolina.

17-year-old Dontavious Shareef Smith was taken into custody by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in Myrtle Beach on September 8.

Smith is charged with Murder in the death of 15-year-old Jabari Webb.

Webb was shot and killed on July 12 on the 500 block of Aiken Street in Augusta.

Investigators at the time said that a second male victim was shot during the incident. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No further details have been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information once it’s available.