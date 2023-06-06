AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old Brown, Jr. on March 28th is now back in Augusta.

30-year-old Gregory Louis Thornton was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania May 3rd in Pennsylvania.

Thronton allegedly shot and killed Brown outside of Richmond Summit Apartments while the teen was picking up a DoorDash order.

He’s charged with:

Felony Murder

Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

Felony Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Felony Criminal Attempt

Felony Carjacking

