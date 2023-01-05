HOUSTON (KIAH) — The man accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to court records.

FILE – Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records. The release comes after Clark and his attorneys attempted to lower the bond.

Clark was arrested on Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

While Clark maintains his innocence, Houston police detectives claim that he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark will be under house arrest and will wear a GPS ankle monitor as part of his release. He is expected back in court in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.