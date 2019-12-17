Suspect in custody for Dec. 5 murder in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department has taken Rodney Jerome Green, 25 of Americus, into custody following the Dec. 5 murder of 27-year-old Tyjuerus Kwame White.

Americus Police, with help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, identified Green as a suspect for White’s death on Dec. 6.

Police say Green was taken into custody by the US Marhsall’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident at a motel in the South Atlanta area.

Earlier in December, police were called to the area of Norman Cole Street following reports of a traffic accident with injuries, where first responders found a gunshot victim. Tyjerus White was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigation into the shooting found that it had happened in the 100 block of Norman Cole Street. the shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. on Dec. 5.

In the middle of the investigation, another suspect was taken into custody for charges of hiding a murder suspect. 23-year-old Eric Davis was charged for helping Green by hindering his apprehension, police say.