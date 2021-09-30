GA Suspect in 1991 slaying of 17-year-old MA girl arrested

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in the slaying 30 years ago of a 17-year-old girl in Massachusetts has been arrested and faces arraignment.

Authorities say 48-year-old Rodney Daniels, of South Fulton, Georgia, faces a murder charge Thursday in the July 1991 shooting death of Patricia Moreno in Malden.

It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say Moreno was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the fire escape of her foster family’s third-floor apartment.

Daniels dated one of her foster mother’s daughters and was at the apartment at the time.

Authorities say he was arrested based on new evidence gathered by the district attorney’s cold case unit.