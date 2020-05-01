Suspect busted in multi-state child pornography ring sentenced

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man arrested in the multi-state child exploitation investigation ‘Operation Southern Impact III‘ has been sentenced.

22-year-old Claude Martin Johnson IV is a convicted child molester and is going to federal prison after being sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. He also has to pay $3,000 in restitution to one victim, and after completion of the prison term, Johnson will be required to serve 20 years of supervised release.

33-year-old Jordan Logan of Grovetown was also arrested in the child exploitation ring.

